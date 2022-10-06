Lynchburg Humane Society brings in cats saved from Hurricane Ian

The Lynchburg Humane Society has welcomed 20 cats and kittens saved from shelters in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian.

These cats and kittens were existing shelter pets waiting for adoption when the storm hit, a news release Thursday stated.

"Shelters that are affected by natural disasters not only have to worry about damage and safety, but they often are overwhelmed with caring for pets that are lost during the storm," the release stated.

Transferring existing shelter pets to safety helps alleviate the pressure on the staff of those shelters while also making space for the lost pets.

“When disasters hit that affect both humans and pets alike we always try to help as much as we can,” said Claire LeFew, the humane society's development and communications manager. “It’s because of our wonderful, supportive community that we’re able to help shelters affected by Hurricane Ian and welcome these cats to Lynchburg to find their new families.”

These cats and kittens will receive their first examinations this afternoon as well as cozy beds to decompress from a long journey. All cats saved from Hurricane Ian will have a special frame on their profile photos on LHS’s website to indicate they are one of the cats rescued from down south.

The humane society encourages anyone interested in adopting one of these cats to keep an eye on their website and social media for updates. Adoptable pets can be viewed on the society's website, www.lynchburghumane.org, under the “Adopt” tab. For questions about specific pets, interested adopters can reach out to their adoptions team at adoption@lynchburghumane.org.