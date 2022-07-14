Lynchburg Humane Society names new executive director

The Lynchburg Humane Society has named Jill Mollohan as its new executive director, effective Aug. 1.

According to a news release sent Thursday, Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS, the release said.

With Mollohan's promotion, LHS will continue to benefit from her reputation as an expert in animal welfare, the release said.

A graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's in animal science, Mollohan has been with LHS for the past 12 years. She has held multiple positions, including leadership roles in development, finance, and medical & shelter operations.

In addition to her service at LHS, she currently is vice president of the Virginia Federation of Humane Societies, a membership organization providing leadership and support for organizations across Virginia with the goal of improving the care and protection of animals.

Mollohan is also enrolled in an executive leadership program sponsored through the Best Friends Animal Society, a nationally recognized nonprofit animal welfare organization, the release states.

"In her spare time, Jill enjoys hiking, kayaking, photography and exploring less traveled paths near and far, including the countryside of such places as Nova Scotia and Ireland," the release states. "Her love of animals extends beyond her professional roles, having created a home that includes her three dogs — Jenna, Piper, and Percy, and a regal feline named Lady Katherine."