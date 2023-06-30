Lynchburg Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters, are teaming up for a weekend adoption extravaganza through July 2.

The collaborative weekend-long “Meet Your Best Friend” event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet, a news release states.

“We are excited to participate in this lifesaving National Adoption Weekend,” Claire LeFew, development and communications manager at Lynchburg Humane Society, said. “Adult dogs, cats, and kittens will have their adoption fees waived this weekend to help them find homes just in time for summer adventures.”

Those interested in adopting are encouraged to stop by the Lynchburg Humane Society Center for pets during their open hours this weekend, noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Initial vaccines and spay/neuter surgeries are included with adoption.

According to the release, the animal welfare community is in crisis, and many shelters across the country are over capacity and are needing to make difficult decisions surrounding lifesaving efforts.

The humane society says it is reaching capacity and unable to take in as many pets as they have in the past.

“Like many other shelters across the country, we are also experiencing a high population of pets at our center struggling with overcrowding,” LeFew said in the release. “This puts a strain on our staff as well as causes a much more stressful environment for the pets in our care. We are also unable to transfer as many at-risk pets from other area shelters when we are this full.”

She adds if community members aren’t ready to commit to adoption, they can foster and still make a big difference in helping the pets at Lynchburg Humane Society.

“We are excited to host our fifth National Adoption Weekend, encouraging the community to add a new pet to their home this summer,” Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society said in the release. “These warmer months can see some of the highest intakes in shelters, so it’s critical the shelter staff and volunteers have the support they need from the community.”