Lynchburg jail book drive aims for 1,000 donations

With visitation to the Lynchburg jail suspended for almost a year now, a drive is underway this month to collect 1,000 books for people detained there.
Ann Iñiguez, a mental health counselor working out of the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, said she’d considered a drive to help fill the jail’s shelves for a few years now.
“It seems like it’s maybe long overdue,” she said.
After she joined the Junior League of Lynchburg in the fall, she realized she had the perfect platform to collaborate and get the word out to make the project a reality. Jail administration approved her request right off the bat, she added.
“We used to get a lot of donations at the front door,” she said. “…But now the doors are closed to the public, and so more than ever now is the perfect time to do something like this.”
Geralyn Fortney, president of the Junior League, said new members of the group have worked on its blood drive as their community service project for the past few years.
“This year, we kind of gave the power back to the class so they could tap into what they were passionate about, what they knew were barriers in the city,” she said.
This project, coined "Books Behind Bars," is one of two that new members are working on, the other being an outreach project for residents at the Miller Home in the coming months.
Iñiguez said she’s been surprised at the number of respondents so far, who already have received about 30% of the 1,000-book goal. Considering fluctuating population numbers, that makes for roughly two books per inmate.
Currently, she said, there aren’t many books in the library and the existing ones aren’t in great shape. Some inmates receive books from loved ones as gifts and might pass them around or donate them to the library once they’re done, but that hasn’t made for a reliable supply of material.
Drop-off donations are taken in bins at the Lynchburg Public Library, the YWCA of Central Virginia office on Church Street and in the foyer at Johnson Health Center’s main office on Federal Street. Jail security protocol requires the books to be paperback, and they’re being collected through the end of March.
Iñiguez said inspirational books, self-help books, books to learn from and novels are all excellent options for the drive. With visitation to local jails still restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic, any extra mental stimulation is welcome.
“It can be very isolating,” she said, adding books can help people in the jail take their minds elsewhere and reading can help reduce anxiety and psychological distress.
Inmates who’ve visited her office recently have been “ecstatic” thus far to hear about the drive, she said.
The drive is designated for the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center — one of five facilities that comprise the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority. Iñiguez said if there were enough interest, she’d like to see additional books go to one of the other jails in Amherst County, Bedford County, Campbell County or Halifax County.
Fortney said she sees possibilities for members of the Junior League to keep momentum on this initiative into the future, or through partnerships with other area nonprofits.
“We have been big power players in a lot of stuff that’s happened in the community throughout our 94 years and a lot of stuff started like this,” she said.
Once donations are collected and organized, she said she’s aiming for a formal presentation of the donations around mid-April.