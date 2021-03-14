Lynchburg jail book drive aims for 1,000 donations

With visitation to the Lynchburg jail suspended for almost a year now, a drive is underway this month to collect 1,000 books for people detained there.

Ann Iñiguez, a mental health counselor working out of the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, said she’d considered a drive to help fill the jail’s shelves for a few years now.

“It seems like it’s maybe long overdue,” she said.

After she joined the Junior League of Lynchburg in the fall, she realized she had the perfect platform to collaborate and get the word out to make the project a reality. Jail administration approved her request right off the bat, she added.

“We used to get a lot of donations at the front door,” she said. “…But now the doors are closed to the public, and so more than ever now is the perfect time to do something like this.”

Geralyn Fortney, president of the Junior League, said new members of the group have worked on its blood drive as their community service project for the past few years.

“This year, we kind of gave the power back to the class so they could tap into what they were passionate about, what they knew were barriers in the city,” she said.