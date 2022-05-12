Lynchburg Juvenile Detention Center celebrates graduates of new pilot program

May and June bring forth graduation season for many of the colleges and universities in the Central Virginia area — and at the Lynchburg Juvenile Detention Center.

On Wednesday, the first five students of a new pilot program at the Juvenile Detention Center celebrated their graduation from the soft skills and job readiness program, which aims to teach career skills for when the teenagers enter the work force.

"It's a challenging situation they're in," Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka said about the teenagers in the program, "but they're choosing to take every opportunity afforded to them and we're proud of that and what they're going to do in the future."

The program was born out of a necessity to give teenagers in the detention center the proper training and job skills for life after juvenile detention. Wodicka and Alisha Meador, who helped oversee the program, said the city wanted to find ways to have a "positive impact" on the youth while they are in the center.

Through the program, students learned how to navigate job interviews, connected with local business leaders who are looking to hire them and learned about resume building and other soft skills necessary to find gainful employment.

"They were joking [at the graduation] about how when most of them started the program they were very reluctant to participate," Meador said, who is an economic development manager with The City of Lynchburg.

"The first couple of days they were slouched in their chairs, half asleep or all the way asleep ... but they're all super engaged now and learned a whole lot."

The pilot program was eight weeks long and was completed as the teenagers finished their traditional schooling at the detention center. Meador admitted it was a challenge at first to keep the students engaged after a full day of schoolwork, but they bought in quickly to the program.

"The instructor from [Virginia] Career Works was really great with them. Once they could find a connecting point [with the teacher] they really opened up quite a bit," Meador said.

Virginia Career Works is an integral link in the job seeker and employer relationship. According to their website, they aim to "advance economic stability and growth by preparing and connecting people who want to work with employers who need to hire through its training providers and network of professional partners."

Jeff Bennett, a career navigator with Lynchburg's office of Virginia Career Works, taught the classes to the students and said that while the students were "guarded" at first, all it took was a little ice-breaking before they were fully engaged with the program.

"The first class ... you could tell that most, or maybe all, didn't want to be there," Bennett said.

Bennett said his connecting point with many of the students was his sports analogies, especially with the guys, which "broke the ice and turned on lightbulbs" in the classroom.

"Watching those lightbulbs come on, watching them engage from the second class all the way to the last class ... it was very rewarding," he said.

Bennett said the workshops are made to prepare the teens for several different facets of entering of the work force. He has taught his workshops to many people not in the same situations as these teenagers, and he hopes the students will take advantage of the opportunity to learn these things, as many people would love the opportunity to go through similar classes to enhance their career skills.

For many pilot programs, the beginning can sometimes be turbulent. But for this specific program, Meador and Bennett are ready for what's next, which includes the hope to do the program again in the fall.

"As a pilot program, I can't really think of a lot that we need to improve upon on how this came together," Bennett said.

The program was the child of collaborative efforts of several city departments, according to Wodicka.

He also mentioned Lynchburg public works, the Small Business Development Center, Banker Steel and WestRock all had the opportunity to "make connections" with the teenagers graduating from the program.

Because of their circumstances, the students were unable to be interviewed for this story. But Meador told The News & Advance the excitement of the students upon receiving their certificate was a highlight of the graduation ceremony.

"We gave them a certificate that they can put on their resume ... one even said, 'I'm going to put this on my wall.' They were just so excited to have that. But also, the realization that there were people outside of their friends or family who are genuinely interested in investing in them ... it was just really cool to see them blossom," Meador said.

For Bennett, he hopes the graduation will serve as a motivating point for the five students who completed the program.

"If any of these boys weren't motivated before, they were definitely motivated [by the graduation ceremony]," he said.

"It was hard to tell if there was any motivation at all ... but they finished by actively engaging by choice and motivating each other."

