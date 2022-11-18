Lynchburg leaders serve meals at Daily Bread to raise awareness of food insecurity

In the minutes before Lynchburg Daily Bread opened its walk-up window for the day Friday, a crowd gathered outside the Clay Street building — a familiar sight in the last year for Executive Director Tracey Dixon.

"Since the pandemic, we've grown," Dixon said. "We've doubled, actually, in food insecurity and hunger. The Daily Bread has been serving 15,000 meals per month, which we've never done before in our 42 years."

Over the past 12 months, Dixon said, the organization has served more than 155,000 meals to people in need in Lynchburg, and recently it's been handing out 500 to 600 meals per day, seven days per week.

On Friday, Dixon and Daily Bread had special guests serving the meals, as Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, Ward IV City Councilman Chris Faraldi and At-large Lynchburg City Councilors-elect Stephanie Reed and Larry Taylor volunteered to bring awareness to the city's food insecurity needs.

"We're in a food desert," Faraldi said. "This area is in need and has been for a long time. Thankfully, Lynchburg has a strong nonprofit base that aims to fill those needs."

So close to the Thanksgiving holiday, Faraldi said, it's "difficult to see folks in need" but "it also makes it more important that we have organizations just like this — seven days a week for the Daily Bread is an amazing thing to endeavor."

Reed said the increased number of meals handed out by Daily Bread "speaks volumes to the needs in our city."

"Places like this that run solely on donations ... they need people that are willing to give money first. They need people willing to donate food and donate time, because that's how they serve the meals. But it's important we spotlight the needs in our community, especially going into the cold weather."

Reed said she feels experiences like Friday's — having conversations with residents and hearing about people's journeys — is a great way for city council to figure out how address the issues and support the individuals through the community.

"It's important that everyone knows we're seeing this huge increase in need and how can we then, the people that see it, help support it and address the needs of the ones coming here."

Walker said Friday was a great opportunity to expose the incoming members of council to the needs of the community.

"The more people can see the public faces of their elected officials, and how we can serve the community, I think that's good," Walker said. "It brings that connection so there's not just folks sitting down in City Hall. They're actually out here on the streets helping to serve people."

Similar to Walker, Faraldi hopes getting out in the community will be a great chance for residents to see that city leadership cares.

"Often times it can be a challenge for folks to see politicians doing things just for a photo op. And I think regardless of what happens today, you're going to see leaders in this city continue to invest in volunteering and showing that, 'Hey, this city cares,'" Faraldi said.

While recognizing the answers "may not always come from a government solution," Faraldi added "time and treasure" are the most important things they can give back.

Dixon said the number one way people can help the organization is through financial donations, but the organization also will take food donations and volunteers.

She added the organization is full of volunteers throughout the end of the year, but will continue to need more once the new year begins.

According to a news release from the organization, the Daily Bread needs to raise $320,000 by year's end to ensure all services continue without shortages or disruptions due to the increased traffic the group is seeing.

For more information, visit: LynchburgDailyBread.com