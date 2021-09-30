Lynchburg library brings stories and songs back to the classroom

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynchburg Public Library brought story time back to Carl B. Hutcherson Early Learning Center on Thursday, its first in-person outreach program or school visit in more than a year and a half.
Emily Mook, youth services library assistant, has been making visits to the early learning center for about six years and said it was good to be back. With her guitar in hand and a number of picture books, including the much-beloved "Pete the Cat" and "Elephant and Piggie," she said outreach like this is essential for promoting literacy and letting children engage with music and stories outside of their normal routine.
In a shaded stretch of grass behind the brick building of the school, about 15 pre-K students were bopping along to "If You're Happy and You Know It," dancing in place on their multi-colored foam mats.
Though occasionally distracted by a wayward daddy long-legs spider or a particularly interesting leaf, Mook's call and response brought them eagerly back — excited to help a little owl find his mom in the pages of Chris Haughton's picture book or dance along to the music.
It was possible Mook would see almost 150 kids that day, said Principal Polly Smith, over about eight sessions. Concessions were made to adhere to safety guidelines, such as holding the event outdoors, continuing to enforce mask wearing and limiting the groups to individual classes, rather than one large story and song session.
Smith said Mook helped get the children involved with literacy and language, "supporting their growth in all those foundational skills."
Though the library has been holding virtual programs over the course of the pandemic, and has begun to resume in-person programming at the library itself, Mook said she was excited to start resuming outreach.
"There's nothing like seeing their sweet faces, even under a mask," Mook said of the children. "They make me so happy ... it's like they don't miss a beat."
More than bringing stories and songs into the classroom, these programs are an opportunity to connect children with their public library.
"These good things can be free," she said of music, books, joy and friendship that can be found at the library. "Everyone is welcome, and we want to take that out into the community as well."