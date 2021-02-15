Lynchburg library celebrates new early literacy stations

Lynchburg library-goers, especially the youngest of patrons, might notice the return of a popular resource to the library floor. New and improved, the glossy, primary-colored computers are again fixtures in the youth area of the library's main branch on Memorial avenue.
These are Lynchburg Public Library's four new AWE early literacy stations — work stations designed for children ages two to eight, preloaded with more than 4,000 interactive learning activities, meant to reinforce digital learning skills and expose children to basic computer literacy. Though they were taken off the floor at the onset of COVID, several of them are back, now with newer models to enhance the experience for kids.
AWE Learning is a Pennsylvania-based company that provides literacy-focused digital learning solutions for early learners to public libraries throughout the U.S.
Because the computers have bright, colorful, chunky keyboards and kid-friendly games, Emily Mook, youth services library assistant, said that area is a place to which children always gravitate. It gets them excited about coming to the library and gives them early exposure to "STREAM" skills — science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math.
Three of the four new stations were purchased using the city of Lynchburg's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, one of several purchases made to help increase the library's operability during the pandemic. The other was bought using grant money awarded by The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation last fall. Each station cost about $5,000.
Beverly Blair, library director, said the library on Memorial Avenue has had the literacy stations for years, but the CARES Act funds and grant money made it possible to buy four new stations outfitted with updated software, better functionality, more STEM activities, coding platforms and a bilingual function.
“Now we are in a virtual world, and I think more than ever, children are faced with having to learn online and having to learn a computer earlier in their educational journey than they might have previously," Blair said. "So anything we can do to expose young children in a comfortable, safe environment to those skills, we feel like we are able to support them in their educational journey."
Between the new machines and the still-operating older ones, the library owns seven early literacy stations, and she said some will be taken to the downtown branch library when it reopens.
Three of its new machines are currently on the library floor, and she said the rest of the literacy stations — including one of the new machines and the four older ones — will go out when more electrical outlet installations allow staff to socially distance the stations.
Like so many other entities during the pandemic, the library has adapted to stay safe and operable under stringent guidelines. Though its doors were closed for a few months at the onset of COVID-19, they have been reopened since October, with the library offering curbside pickup, as well as increased safety measures, like masks and plexiglass barriers separating patrons and staff.
The library also received $18,000 in CARES funds to install three new book returns — bright blue bins that allow people to drop off materials without leaving their cars. Blair said this was a resource the library had wanted for a long time, but until it qualified for CARES Act funding, it hadn't been able to afford the expense.
The library used $695 in CARES funds for READsquared, an online reading program used for virtual programming, and another $3,300 for iPads, microphones and lights to aid in the programs, as well.
“A lot has changed in our ability to do normal things we used to do," Blair said. "It’s a really great thing, but everything has a different weight to it now."
From continuing programming via online methods to creative strategies such as packets of take-home crafts and activities for kids, the library has worked to remain a resource for area families. Blair said the literacy stations were reintroduced at the beginning of February, and "they're like a magnet" for kids, particularly the children who had missed them while they were gone.
Mook said they are nearly always in use and children "didn't miss a beat" when they were put back out onto the floor.
“We have really been able to continue a lot of services and continue to offer materials to people, which is extra important during this time when we are all having to be at home more," Mook said. "Books are just so important, now more than ever, especially for kids.”