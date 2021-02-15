Lynchburg library celebrates new early literacy stations

Beverly Blair, library director, said the library on Memorial Avenue has had the literacy stations for years, but the CARES Act funds and grant money made it possible to buy four new stations outfitted with updated software, better functionality, more STEM activities, coding platforms and a bilingual function.

“Now we are in a virtual world, and I think more than ever, children are faced with having to learn online and having to learn a computer earlier in their educational journey than they might have previously," Blair said. "So anything we can do to expose young children in a comfortable, safe environment to those skills, we feel like we are able to support them in their educational journey."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Between the new machines and the still-operating older ones, the library owns seven early literacy stations, and she said some will be taken to the downtown branch library when it reopens.

Three of its new machines are currently on the library floor, and she said the rest of the literacy stations — including one of the new machines and the four older ones — will go out when more electrical outlet installations allow staff to socially distance the stations.