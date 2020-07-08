Lynchburg, local hospital see surge in COVID-19 patients

Thomson said hospitalizations of patients across the state have risen almost 10% since last week. Among Centra employees, he said 32 people have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic and a large majority of them contracted the disease outside of work.

Mueller said many who have fallen ill and needed care locally are in their 50s, and many patients aren’t able to pinpoint when, where and from whom they might’ve contracted the disease.

He attributed this in part to loosening restrictions, more people venturing out and spread of the disease from asymptomatic people.

“In terms of the patients that we’re seeing, I think it’s a reminder that all of us are still at risk for this disease,” he said. “It’s not just a disease of patients over 70 or over 60 — that all of us are vulnerable to some degree or another.”

Recent numbers from the Virginia Department of Health show that locally, people ages 20 to 29 make up a significant share of those positive for COVID-19. In Lynchburg and the counties of Bedford and Campbell, that age group has the largest share of positive cases.

Mueller encouraged people to keep track of where they visit and when to better help caregivers and contact tracers.