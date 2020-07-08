Lynchburg, local hospital see surge in COVID-19 patients

With COVID-19 cases in and around Lynchburg on the rise, Centra Health is keeping precautionary policies intact and urging locals to stay vigilant in following health recommendations.
Centra’s CEO, Dr. Andy Mueller, said at a news conference Wednesday that Lynchburg General Hospital is seeing its highest volume of COVID-19 patients yet — and now, many of them are people who have done their best to stay at home.
As of Wednesday, LGH had eight patients in its designated non-ICU unit and seven patients in the ICU, with five of those ICU patients on a ventilator, according to Centra Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Thomson. Last week, there was an all-time high of 20 COVID-19 patients in the designated non-ICU unit.
Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the Central Virginia Health District within the Virginia Department of Health, said last week that travel has contributed to an uptick in cases since late June.
"Since the middle of June, we have been seeing a trend of daily new positive cases in the teens compared to single digit new case reports per day in the weeks prior," he said.
The spike correlates with testing numbers from the Virginia Department of Health, which show the percentage of positive tests recorded in Lynchburg and surrounding counties has climbed from a low of 1.7% in late May. That percentage peaked at 5.1% on June 29 and has dipped slightly lower since.
Thomson said hospitalizations of patients across the state have risen almost 10% since last week. Among Centra employees, he said 32 people have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic and a large majority of them contracted the disease outside of work.
Mueller said many who have fallen ill and needed care locally are in their 50s, and many patients aren’t able to pinpoint when, where and from whom they might’ve contracted the disease.
He attributed this in part to loosening restrictions, more people venturing out and spread of the disease from asymptomatic people.
“In terms of the patients that we’re seeing, I think it’s a reminder that all of us are still at risk for this disease,” he said. “It’s not just a disease of patients over 70 or over 60 — that all of us are vulnerable to some degree or another.”
Recent numbers from the Virginia Department of Health show that locally, people ages 20 to 29 make up a significant share of those positive for COVID-19. In Lynchburg and the counties of Bedford and Campbell, that age group has the largest share of positive cases.
Mueller encouraged people to keep track of where they visit and when to better help caregivers and contact tracers.
Centra is still restricting visitors, with only certain patients allowed one visitor who’s been screened for potential signs of COVID-19.
“We all readily acknowledge just how important having loved ones near you is as part of the healing process,” Mueller said. “But unfortunately, given the threat of this disease and it propensity to spread, we’ve got to take every precaution we can to keep all of those groups safe.”
Centra will “continuously reevaluate” its visitation policy, he added, and continue a moratorium on business travel for its staff.
