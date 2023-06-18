A Lynchburg man faces charges in connection with a fatal two-vehicle crash in Amelia County, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

Brandon Scott Stein, 28, is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, and further charges are pending, the release states.

State police said the crash happened after a 1999 Buick Sentry, driven by Stein, was traveling westbound on Patrick Henry Highway near Circle Drive in Amelia County, according to the release. The Sentry crossed the centerline and hit a 2002 Honda Accord head-on. The Accord was driven by Tamia Ronique Fitzgerald, 19, of Blackstone, the release said.

Fitzgerald taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries. A juvenile in the rear of the Accord was med-flighted from the scene for treatment of serious injuries. Another teenager in the front seat died of injuries on the scene. None of the Accord's occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to the release.

Stein, who also was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.