A Lynchburg man was convicted Wednesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal street gang participation, according to a news release from the office of Lynchburg's Commonwealth's Attorney.

Tremon Burford, believed to be a member of the street gang known as Blood, is set to be sentenced in July on the charges.

Lynchburg Police began investigating Burford on Dec. 3, 2020, when detectives with the Lynchburg Police Department's VICE and Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance on a home on Brook Street, the release said. Officers were looking for a fugitive when they saw Burford and another known member of the Blood criminal street gang leave the house in a dark-colored sedan.

The release said officers then tried to stop the vehicle since Burford didn't have a valid driver's license. Burford initially pulled over, the release said, but then he drove off, leading officers on a high-speed chase through the Plaza, down Lakeside Drive and ultimately crashing into another car on Moormans Road.

Burford and his passenger ran from the vehicle, the release said. When police apprehended the two, they were wearing "predominantly red, black, and white clothing consistent with representative colors of the Bloods," the release said. Near the crashed vehicle, police recovered a Springfield XD semi-automatic handgun with distinctive features.

Detectives later found a recording of a video call from the Blue Ridge Regional Jail that showed the defendant inside the Brook Street house on Nov. 21, 2020 with several known Blood gang members, the release said. During the call, Burford talked with "multiple gang members who were incarcerated, referenced gang activity, and displayed a firearm that was identical to the firearm thrown from the vehicle," the release said.

Search warrants executed on Burford and other known gang members' social media accounts recovered more gang-related material, including a video of the defendant dressed in Blood colors, pointing the same distinctive firearm at the camera and displaying "gang signs consistent with the 456 PIRU, a set of the Blood criminal street gang," the release said.

Burford pleaded guilty to charges of felony hit-and-run as well as felony eluding on May 17, 2021, and in August of that year, he was sentenced to three years, with two years suspended on the hit-and-run charge; and a suspended sentence of three years on the eluding charge, the release said. The commonwealth chose not to prosecute at that time the firearms charge while awaiting forensic testing.

Then, on April 4, 2022, Burford was indicted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal street gang participation, the release said. He was convicted by a jury on the charges on Wednesday. Sentencing is set for July 26 at 1:30 p.m. in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

Burford was represented by Chuck Felmlee on the initial charges and Matthew Pack for the firearm and gang participation charge. Burford was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelsey Parrish.