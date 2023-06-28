A Lynchburg man accused of possessing child pornography in 2016 was convicted by a jury in Lynchburg Circuit Court on Monday and now faces a maximum sentence of more than 900 years, according to a news release from the commonwealth’s attorney.

Shawn Matthew Kearns, 46, was found guilty by a Lynchburg jury of one count of possession of child pornography, first offense; as well as 92 counts of possession of child pornography, second offense, Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said in a news release.

According to Harrison, on July 7, 2016, investigators with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force received information that a computer in Lynchburg was involved in the possession and possible distribution of child pornography through a peer-to-peer software.

Investigators traced the shared material to a townhome on Old Forest Road in the city, which was owned by Kearns and his wife. Harrison wrote the Lynchburg Police Department executed a search warrant at the home on Aug. 17, 2016, where a laptop that contained 22 video files and hundreds of image files depicting child sexual abuse material was found in the basement.

According to the news release, more records located on the hard drive indicated a consistent pattern of the user searching for, downloading and watching child sexual abuse material for at least two years prior to the search warrant being executed.

Harrison wrote that digital records indicated the computer was being used in the early morning hours on the same day the search warrant was executed to download and view child pornography. She added there was an attempt at about 4:40 a.m. that morning to wipe the hard drive, less than two hours before police arrived to search the home.

Kearns is scheduled for sentencing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 18, where he faces a maximum 935 years in prison. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chelsea Webster with Nathan Freier assisting, according to Harrison.