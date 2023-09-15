A Lynchburg man was convicted by a jury in Lynchburg Circuit Court on Tuesday of two felonies and one misdemeanor after he was accused of fleeing from police.

Wayne Leon Horsley, 47, was found guilty of two felony offenses of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and eluding a police officer, and one misdemeanor charge of driving after forfeiture of license, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. His sentencing is set for Dec. 20.

On March 18, Lynchburg Police Officer C. Peters was dispatched to 1401 Park Ave. for a report of a stolen 2015 Grey Chevy Tahoe, the release said. Peters found the vehicle at 7:30 p.m. driving on Fillmore Street and the officer initiated his lights and sirens. A high-speed chase ensued through residential streets until Horsley bailed out of the vehicle on 19th and Floyd streets at a dead end. Officers lost sight of him after he ran through thick brush.

Ten days later, Officer M. Iazzi followed up on information of Horsley’s location and spotted him at the corner of 11th and Pierce streets, according to the release. Iazzi turned on his LPD vehicle lights as he approached Horsley, who immediately ran away with his hands in his hoodie. When Horsley reached into his front hoodie pocket, the officer witnessed a large caliber handgun fall from Horsley’s waistline. The .357 revolver fell at the officer’s feet as he continued to chase Horsley, apprehending him at 12th and Buchanan streets.

Horsley was prosecuted by Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Pflieger and was represented by Scott De Bruin.