A Lynchburg man has been denied bond on charges related to a July 30 shots-fired incident and resulting manhunt.

Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, 29, faces one count each of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place with no injury, fleeing from law enforcement, false identification of self to law enforcement and gun possession by an unlawful alien.

According to a Lynchburg Police Department release, officers responded on the evening of July 30 to a report of one gunshot fired in the 300 block of Old Graves Mill Road. Upon arrival, officers located a man in the 200 block that matched the description given to dispatch. LPD said officers observed him in possession of a handgun; he then fled the scene and officers pursued. According to LPD, officers heard a second shot from the direction of the suspect during pursuit.

Cruz Hernandez was arrested in the 3300 block of Waterlick Road in Campbell County on July 31, just before 6:30 a.m. and after a manhunt that lasted roughly seven hours.

At Cruz Hernandez’ bond hearing in Lynchburg General District Court on Monday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nathan Freier said the two officers who responded on scene observed a firearm in the defendant's waistband, and later observed him take it out during their pursuit of him.

Freier said when officers initially located Cruz Hernandez, he told them his name was Orlando. The defendant gave multiple statements to law enforcement, including that he was afraid officers were going to shoot him, Freier told the court.

Judge Stephanie Maddox denied Cruz Hernandez bond based on the nature of the charges, and agreed with Freier that the defendant presents a flight risk.