Lynchburg man dies after Bedford County crash

A Lynchburg man died Saturday after a single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, police said.
Artiom Alexander Easterbrook, 30, was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer between 4 a.m. and 6:55 a.m. south on U.S. 501, a quarter-mile south of Virginia 672, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the road, hit a guardrail and overturned, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts.
Easterbrook was wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.