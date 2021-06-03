Lynchburg man dies after motorcycle crash

A Lynchburg man died Thursday after a motorcycle crash involving two people, police said.

Officers responded at 4:47 p.m. Thursday to 8th Street between Jackson and Federal streets for a report of a crash. When they arrived, officers found two men in the road and began performing life-saving measures, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Dekota Demon Matthews, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene while another man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said. Police did not identify the second man in the news release.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or the events leading up to it to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

LPD also asks anyone who might have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera to contact the department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

- From staff reports