Lynchburg man dies after shooting

A Lynchburg man died after being shot Sunday night, police said.

Frank Thomas Smith, 66, was found with gunshot wounds after officers responded at 9:11 p.m. to the 700 block of Madison St. for a report of a malicious wounding, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Smith was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

