Lynchburg man dies after single-vehicle crash

A Lynchburg man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on U.S. 460, just east of Timberlake Road, Virginia State Police said.

The wreck happened at about 1:19 a.m. Saturday when a 2016 GMC Canyon pickup truck headed west on U.S. 460 ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.

The truck then headed back across the road, through the median and off the left side of the road, police said in a news release.

The driver, Marvin W. Wood, 67, of Lynchburg, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died Monday from his injuries, police said.

— From staff reports