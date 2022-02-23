 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Lynchburg man dies after single-vehicle crash

A Lynchburg man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on U.S. 460, just east of Timberlake Road, Virginia State Police said.

The wreck happened at about 1:19 a.m. Saturday when a 2016 GMC Canyon pickup truck headed west on U.S. 460 ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.

The truck then headed back across the road, through the median and off the left side of the road, police said in a news release.

The driver, Marvin W. Wood, 67, of Lynchburg, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died Monday from his injuries, police said.

— From staff reports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Short supply, high demand hit Lynchburg-area housing market

Short supply, high demand hit Lynchburg-area housing market

Recently, a tri-level home on Grove Road near Wards Ferry Road was listed for $189,000 on a Friday. By Monday morning, the owner had 24 offers in hand. “For Lynchburg, this is absolutely unheard of,” said Karl Miller, of Karl Miller Realty.

Watch Now: Related Video

Can this technique potentially cure blindness?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert