Lynchburg man dies after single-vehicle crash

A Lynchburg man died after a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County, police said.

Damien M. Waugh, 22, died at the scene after a 2000 Nissan Maxima he was driving west on U.S. 60 ran off the left side of the road, went down a steep embankment and struck several trees, Virginia State Police said.

State police said the crash appears to have happened early Sunday morning. Police were notified around 8:04 a.m. Sunday when a passer-by saw the vehicle.

Police said the crash happened in the 2200 block of Richmond Highway/U.S. 60, which is about three miles west of the border between Amherst and Nelson counties.

Waugh was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.