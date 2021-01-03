 Skip to main content
Lynchburg man dies following Dec. 28 shooting
Lynchburg man dies following Dec. 28 shooting

The victim in last Monday's McCausland Ridge Apartments shooting died Saturday as a result of his gunshot wound injuries. The Lynchburg Police Department identified the victim as 31-year-old Ricky Johnson Jr. of Lynchburg on Sunday.   

According to the department, police responded to McCausland Ridge on Langhorne Road at 9:22 p.m. Dec. 28 and found one man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

