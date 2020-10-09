Lynchburg man dies following weekend fire

A Lynchburg man died after a fire last week that is still under investigation, but officials said they don’t suspect foul play.

Derek Hamlet was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital early Sunday morning after a fire at a home on the 4700 block of Oxford St., according to Lynchburg Fire Marshal Thomas Goode. Hamlet died at the hospital, and Goode said he hasn't yet received his autopsy report.

The 911 call came in at around 3:33 a.m. from a passerby, he said, and crews were on scene about three minutes later.

The residence was showing smoke, according to Goode, but he didn’t say where or how the structure was damaged. The cause is still under investigation but there didn’t appear to be any suspicious activity involved, he said.

