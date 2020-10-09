 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynchburg man dies following weekend fire

Lynchburg man dies following weekend fire

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lynchburg man died after a fire last week that is still under investigation, but officials said they don’t suspect foul play.

Derek Hamlet was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital early Sunday morning after a fire at a home on the 4700 block of Oxford St., according to Lynchburg Fire Marshal Thomas Goode. Hamlet died at the hospital, and Goode said he hasn't yet received his autopsy report.

The 911 call came in at around 3:33 a.m. from a passerby, he said, and crews were on scene about three minutes later.

The residence was showing smoke, according to Goode, but he didn’t say where or how the structure was damaged. The cause is still under investigation but there didn’t appear to be any suspicious activity involved, he said.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Trump, wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert