Lynchburg man dies in Cumberland County crash
Lynchburg man dies in Cumberland County crash

A Lynchburg man died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Cumberland County, state police said.

Calvin J. Rice, 44, was driving a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville south on Carter Road, about two miles south of Sunnyside Road, when the car ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, Virginia State Police said. 

Rice died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

- From staff reports

Correction

This article has been updated to correct the county in which the crash occurred.

