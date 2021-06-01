Lynchburg man dies in Cumberland County crash

A Lynchburg man died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Cumberland County, state police said.
Calvin J. Rice, 44, was driving a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville south on Carter Road, about two miles south of Sunnyside Road, when the car ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, Virginia State Police said.
Rice died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
- From staff reports
Correction
This article has been updated to correct the county in which the crash occurred.
