 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynchburg man dies in Monday motorcycle crash
top story

Lynchburg man dies in Monday motorcycle crash

A Lynchburg man died Monday after the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road in Botetourt County, police said.

Walter D. Gilliam, 52, was driving a 2005 Kawasaki VN200 along the 12500 block of Craig Creek Road in the mountains of Botetourt County when the bike ran off the side of the road and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded to the scene at 2:25 p.m. Monday, VSP said. Gilliam, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The crash still is under investigation.

— Rachel Mahoney

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert