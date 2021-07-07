Lynchburg man dies in Monday motorcycle crash

A Lynchburg man died Monday after the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road in Botetourt County, police said.
Walter D. Gilliam, 52, was driving a 2005 Kawasaki VN200 along the 12500 block of Craig Creek Road in the mountains of Botetourt County when the bike ran off the side of the road and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
Police responded to the scene at 2:25 p.m. Monday, VSP said. Gilliam, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.
The crash still is under investigation.
— Rachel Mahoney
