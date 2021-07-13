Lynchburg man finds hobby - and renewed health - with running habit

In 2015, Robert Stephens was told he was going blind.

With high blood pressure, an elevated heart rate, and being overweight, Stephens’ overall health was poor. He had struggled with these issues all his life, and had been spending $500 per month on medications to manage his conditions. Spots called “floaters” in his eyes, caused by high blood pressure, were making his vision deteriorate.

Shocked and rather afraid to receive the news about his health, Stephens asked his doctors what could be done to save his vision. The health professionals told him nothing could reverse the condition.

In spite of a less-than-hopeful diagnosis, Stephens decided he would not simply give up.

“When he [the doctor] first said that, the engineer part of me kicked in, and I said, ‘I may not be able to fix it, but I’m sure not just going to sit and let years go by,’” said Stephens, a retired petroleum engineer. “I said, ‘I’m just going to do my best.’”

Stephens decided to make lifestyle changes in an aim to improve his overall health, or at least prevent it from worsening. In addition to a diet change — going almost vegan, with the exception of Alaska sockeye salmon — Stephens took up running for exercise.