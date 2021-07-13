Lynchburg man finds hobby - and renewed health - with running habit

In 2015, Robert Stephens was told he was going blind.
With high blood pressure, an elevated heart rate, and being overweight, Stephens’ overall health was poor. He had struggled with these issues all his life, and had been spending $500 per month on medications to manage his conditions. Spots called “floaters” in his eyes, caused by high blood pressure, were making his vision deteriorate.
Shocked and rather afraid to receive the news about his health, Stephens asked his doctors what could be done to save his vision. The health professionals told him nothing could reverse the condition.
In spite of a less-than-hopeful diagnosis, Stephens decided he would not simply give up.
“When he [the doctor] first said that, the engineer part of me kicked in, and I said, ‘I may not be able to fix it, but I’m sure not just going to sit and let years go by,’” said Stephens, a retired petroleum engineer. “I said, ‘I’m just going to do my best.’”
Stephens decided to make lifestyle changes in an aim to improve his overall health, or at least prevent it from worsening. In addition to a diet change — going almost vegan, with the exception of Alaska sockeye salmon — Stephens took up running for exercise.
It took time for Stephens to build up his endurance. Before he lost some weight, Stephens said even running for 10 minutes was “out of the question.” He started small, slow, but made himself move.
“He started walking, first, for exercise,” said Becci Stephens, Robert Stephens’ sister, who he sees regularly and who has watched her brother’s health transformation.
After losing about 80 pounds over the course of a few years through diet and exercise, Stephens, now 66, can run between eight and 10 miles per day. His vision also has improved.
“This didn’t happen overnight. This took a few years for everything to get right,” Stephens said. “I had to fix the diet first. After I had changed my food, did what I could to exercise, I started seeing progress.”
Seeing his progress and enjoying an overall feeling of wellness keeps Stephens motivated to maintain his new habits.
Jeff Fedorko, a long-time runner and owner of Riverside Runners in Lynchburg, attested to the health benefits of running even for just 15 to 30 minutes per day, several days per week. Better sleep, reduced stress, weight loss and weight control, and endurance and strength building are some of the benefits this exercise offers, he said.
Lynchburg is a particularly runner-friendly community, Fedorko said.
“We have one of the strongest running communities relative to the size of the Lynchburg area in the country,” Fedorko said, citing Lynchburg’s 2011 designation by Road Runners Club of America as the friendliest running community in the United States. Since then, the city has remained designated as one of the nation’s most running-friendly communities, with myriad diverse trails, tracks and paths, as well as parking availability for runners.
“I think people who run, especially those that run outdoors, are more in touch with their community. They see what’s happening, everything from road construction, to seeing their neighbors, to seeing different parts of where they live,” Fedorko added. “With that comes, I think, a greater awareness and appreciation of where we live.”
For the last 365 days in a row — a full year — Stephens has not missing a single day of running.
Stephens tracks every exercise with a watch, mapping his routes by GPS and monitoring his vital signs through the technology. Every day’s exercise is logged on a yellow-paper legal pad kept in a leather portfolio.
When the weather permits, Stephens runs outdoors, taking a variety of routes through local places like the Blackwater Creek trails or streets around his neighborhood. On days of bad weather that prevents outdoor activity, Stephens takes his route indoors on a course he set up in his house. The indoor track runs through a couple of his hallways, and he can still run several miles inside.
“That’s the engineer in me. I won’t let the weather change what I’m going to get done that day,” he said.
Stephens inadvertently become a “Google guide,” thanks to combining his photography and running hobbies.
“I was taking photographs when I go out and do runs. The Google people contacted me about it and asked, they wanted to publish the photographs,” Stephens said. “I said, ‘Sure.’”
Since then, Stephens said he has gleaned between 15,000 and 20,000 followers online, where he shares photos taken on his excursions. Many of the photos are nature-themed, capturing shots of deer and other wildlife, or scenery Stephens finds compelling. When one of his running locations is searched on the internet, those photos may show up.
Stephens is glad to show others the places he loves to run through.
“It brings people to places where people are doing something enjoyable,” he said.
Stephens chooses his routes each day depending on weather and temperature, he explained. Blackwater Creek trails, for instance, Stephens finds ideal for hot days due to shade from the tree canopy and waterfalls acting as a “natural air conditioner.”
Stephens said his running hobby, in conjunction with his diet, has turned his health around. He has no more floaters in his vision, his hair has grown back, he thinks more clearly, and his blood pressure, heart rate and weight are now at healthy levels.
The improvements were so drastic and surprising that his doctor invited him to share his story at a medical conference a few years ago.
“She [my doctor] says, ‘Look, you have made a change that I’ve never seen,’” Stephens said.
Stephens hopes he can help guide others to discover the parks and trails he enjoys, and perhaps inspire a healthier lifestyle through sharing his journey.
“Everything about him is just totally different,” Becci Stephens said of her brother. “It’s a great accomplishment. He sees the results, and he doesn’t want to go back.”