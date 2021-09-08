Lynchburg man found life's calling after tragic events of Sept.11

For his service and sacrifice, Roberts earned a Purple Heart. The award is something Roberts now carries with pride, despite it being a sign of what he endured in Iraq.

And despite all the hardship he's been through, Roberts said he would make the same decision again.

"I would do it all over again," he said. “I said earlier that I wouldn’t want to go through what I went through again, but I definitely would do it all over again.”

And in a way, Roberts is living that decision again, but this time through his 20-year-old daughter, who was just a child when her dad served but felt that same calling on her life.

"It was tough, really hard, but at the time I was so young and ready to get going," Roberts said of his choice to leave his family for the Army and make something of his life. "But I'm thankful for my service because it pulled my family closer."

His daughter, now stationed in San Diego with the U.S. Navy, was playing college basketball in Albany when COVID-19 shut down the sports world.

"I brought her back home after COVID, and two months later, next thing I know she is over at the recruitment office going into the Navy, going to basic in October of 2020."