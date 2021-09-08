Lynchburg man found life's calling after tragic events of Sept.11

For most, hearing the date Sept. 11, 2001, conjures up memories of being around co-workers or classmates when they found out the tragic news that America was under attack.
But for Lynchburg's Jonathon Roberts, the first memory that comes back to mind when he thinks of that Tuesday morning is hearing his mother’s scream from the living room while he sat in his bedroom.
Roberts stayed home from work that day; after the events of that morning, it no longer mattered where he was.
“I ran out in the living room and my mom was telling me what was going on and I stood there in disbelief, trying to figure out if it was an accident or something. But lo and behold, live, we watched the second plane hit the tower.”
Once the second plane struck the World Trade Center’s South Tower, Roberts knew it was no accident — America was under attack.
Roberts also knew right away what the calling for the rest of his life would be.
“I know that I was done not knowing what I was going to do with my future,” Roberts said.
Roberts enlisted in the U.S. Army and entered basic training in March 2002, ready to do his part to fight terrorism before it reached America again.
Roberts spent seven years in the service and was deployed Iraq, where he worked on reconnaissance missions for the Army.
"Seven out of 10 guys you would talk to back then were guys that had the same story as I did. Just the cry that they had and they wanted to do whatever job they could do to find the people that committed those awful events on American soil and pay them back.”
His first tour of duty was scheduled to last one year, but his stay was extended. That deployment lasted 15 months, but it was the second tour of duty that changed his life forever.
While conducting route security in Bilad, Iraq in 2006, Roberts was hit by an improvised explosive device. IEDs typically are homemade bombs that became common during the Iraq War because they can be carried in vehicles and placed down quickly due to the simplicity of the bomb.
According to a May 2021 report by the Congressional Research Service, since 2006, 2,189 U.S. troops have died as a result of combat in Iraq. It's estimated that 48% of the casualties were the result of an IED, meaning about 1,050 troops have died as a result of these devices.
Despite those sobering statistics, Roberts survived.
"Through being out and about up to this point, I’ve been around guys who have lost both legs and both arms. I'm thankful that two blood vessels in my brain hemorrhaged and I didn’t die. I’m still here to talk about it, I have all my fingers and toes. It slowed me down cognitively, I had to do a lot of cognitive rehabilitation, and I still have to stay sharp," he said.
He remembers nothing, save for coming to and seeing blood, surrounded by doctors trying to preserve his life. He came away the hemorrhaged blood vessels, a severe concussion, and some hearing and cognitive damage.
For the next year, Roberts went to rehabilitation every day at Fort Washington. Throughout many different types of tests to help rehabilitate his cognitive damage, including hand-eye coordination, his doctor found him an unusual remedy.
"After a lot of tests, my doctor asked me, ‘Have you heard of "Guitar Hero"?’”
Roberts said the doctor found value in the video game's difficulty, which helped train his motor skills to work normally again.
"The doctor said playing the game would help rehab my hand-eye coordination. I had to read the newspaper every day for homework, I had speech therapy, but I’m just thankful that I’m here.”
Another big struggle for Roberts, and many other veterans, is coping with post-traumatic stress disorder in civilian life.
"Imagine you're on a constant high state of adrenaline because you never know when something is going to happen. That's something you can't turn off when you come back home."
He likened it to sitting in a coffee shop and hearing the natural sounds of chairs moving, or a drink blender, but having to not let his natural instincts kick in by loud or random noises because you are in civilian life.
For his service and sacrifice, Roberts earned a Purple Heart. The award is something Roberts now carries with pride, despite it being a sign of what he endured in Iraq.
And despite all the hardship he's been through, Roberts said he would make the same decision again.
"I would do it all over again," he said. “I said earlier that I wouldn’t want to go through what I went through again, but I definitely would do it all over again.”
And in a way, Roberts is living that decision again, but this time through his 20-year-old daughter, who was just a child when her dad served but felt that same calling on her life.
"It was tough, really hard, but at the time I was so young and ready to get going," Roberts said of his choice to leave his family for the Army and make something of his life. "But I'm thankful for my service because it pulled my family closer."
His daughter, now stationed in San Diego with the U.S. Navy, was playing college basketball in Albany when COVID-19 shut down the sports world.
"I brought her back home after COVID, and two months later, next thing I know she is over at the recruitment office going into the Navy, going to basic in October of 2020."
With three of his four kids still at home — none of whom were alive for Sept. 11, the moment that changed their dad's life — Roberts is "embracing dad life."
"I'm not hating on it. If you had asked me 10 years ago, I would've said, 'I'm not taking kids to school,' but now it's 'Yeah, I'm that guy."
When he talks about the role that he and other veterans have in educating and carrying forward a prior generation's fight, he hopes the reception of "9/11 veterans" is better than that of Vietnam veterans.
"The veteran right now is the most important piece of the fabric that is going to hold this country together going into the next 100 years," Roberts said.
"They will be the last little bit of what is left of the pride to be able to uphold the pride in the country."