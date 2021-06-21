Lynchburg man hoping to teach others about second chances through his garden

Adkins started working on the garden in September, using brick that was given to him to build a patio area as the first item in the recycle garden. After that, he worked on gathering enough items to put in the garden, finding things he thought he could give a second life to.

Adkins gets his motivation to keep adding on to his recycle garden through his experience with cancer. “I think that’s why I do what I do,” he said, speaking about the second chance at life he’s been given and wanting to give these items in his garden another purpose.

A lot of the items in the garden have been given by friends or family before they were sent to the landfill. Occasionally, Adkins will find pieces on the side of the road and pick them up to add to the garden.

The piece that gets the most attention of visitors, and what he calls his “pride and joy,” is the hot tub room he installed, which is supported by four two-by-fours, and a roof that is fastened out of a combination of bamboo, tarps, bungee cords, and zip ties.

The inside has been decorated with recycled items to make it look like you're lounging in the tropics. Traveling is one of Adkins’ favorite things to do, and escaping to his hot tub room reminds him of the days he spends seeing the world.