Lynchburg man hosts community hike to raise awareness for colorectal cancer

And push himself he did.

Coleman reached the summit by himself, and he couldn’t help but glow when he was talking about the beauty of the view.

“It was the middle of January, the wind was blowing, it was cold, there were six to eight inches of snow on the ground, but it was so worth it up there. It was gorgeous,” Coleman said.

After completing the hike on his own, he knew right away that he wanted to share the same hike he did by himself with others going through the same thing.

Coleman worked with the organization to become one of the community hike hosts at Priest Summit. When it came time to complete the hike on Aug. 22, he had put together a crowd of 21 participants.

Not everybody who participated in the hike was battling colorectal cancer. Some had other types of cancer, but the common cause still was to raise awareness for the disease. Coleman said that his goal wasn't just to show support for those with colorectal cancer but to "come together as a community to support anyone who has not only been affected by colorectal cancer but all cancers."