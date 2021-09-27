Lynchburg man hosts community hike to raise awareness for colorectal cancer

For Lynchburg’s Dwayne Coleman, his motto has been the same: “Fight the good fight.”
That hasn’t changed for him, even after he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in December.
Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the country, according to the American Cancer Society’s website.
Coleman could have easily decided to keep his battle with cancer private. Fighting cancer is enough to deal with on its own. And working to bring attention to the cause that is colorectal cancer can take energy away from his own fight.
But the Lynchburg resident never viewed it like that. As a matter of fact, from the very beginning, he was ready to show other people he was in the fray with them by working with Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), a nonprofit organization aimed at raising awareness for the disease.
Through his work with Fight CRC, Coleman has taken a literal step-by-step approach to his fight, considering his work to arrange a community hike for the organization's Climb for a Cure program.
Fight Colorectal Cancer, previously named 3C - Colorectal Cancer Coalition, works to raise awareness about preventative screening, gut health, and other risk factors that could cause colorectal cancer.
“When I found out what it was about, I got in touch immediately,” Coleman said about Fight CRC. “I knew it would be good for me mentally and physically to get involved. And then on top of that, to be around people in similar situations to show them that ‘you can get through this, you don’t have to be the victim, you can be the victor.’”
Coleman actively works with Fight CRC to promote early screening to avoid the situation he is in. He said he decided to put off a scheduled colonoscopy on his 50th birthday to when he turned 55 this year. He said getting it done at 55 might have still saved his life, but doing it at 50 could have caught the cancer earlier.
One of the first things Coleman accepted when he found out he had cancer was that it would bring a lifestyle change with it. Before treatment began in earnest, he wanted to do something rewarding, to put him in the right mindset for the path ahead.
He decided to hike to the Priest Summit in Nelson County in the middle of winter. Priest Summit, at an elevation of 4,063 feet, is the highest peak in Nelson County. It's known for being an extremely strenuous hike, but has a very rewarding view.
“I’m dealing with all the emotions of cancer and I knew it could slow me down, so I wanted to push myself,” Coleman said.
And push himself he did.
Coleman reached the summit by himself, and he couldn’t help but glow when he was talking about the beauty of the view.
“It was the middle of January, the wind was blowing, it was cold, there were six to eight inches of snow on the ground, but it was so worth it up there. It was gorgeous,” Coleman said.
After completing the hike on his own, he knew right away that he wanted to share the same hike he did by himself with others going through the same thing.
Coleman worked with the organization to become one of the community hike hosts at Priest Summit. When it came time to complete the hike on Aug. 22, he had put together a crowd of 21 participants.
Not everybody who participated in the hike was battling colorectal cancer. Some had other types of cancer, but the common cause still was to raise awareness for the disease. Coleman said that his goal wasn't just to show support for those with colorectal cancer but to "come together as a community to support anyone who has not only been affected by colorectal cancer but all cancers."
In the group of 21 participants, there was one guest that Coleman hoped would be able to participate, but who wasn't able to make it to Nelson County for the hike: his son, Michael Coleman.
Despite being 2,000 miles away, Coleman's son decided he still wanted to participate in the cause for his dad, so he launched his own community climb in Bozeman, Montana.
The father-son duo said hiking was something they loved doing together, and even though they weren't together in person, the experience knowing they were hiking together still was "a great memory" for Dwayne.
Throughout the entire country, Fight CRC hosted 10 community hikes, from Lake Tahoe in California all the way to Nelson County.
According to a spokesperson for Fight CRC, "over 350 colorectal cancer survivors, caregivers, and loved ones from across the country participated in the 2021 Climb for a Cure, raising nearly $200,000. Since Climb for a Cure has started in 2016, it has raised over $800,000 to support colorectal cancer research."
And as for next year, Coleman said there are plans to do another community hike for Fight CRC, but he is hoping to find a trail that is "less ambitious" than the challenging hike they took part in this year, hoping it will bring more people into the fold.
On top of that, Coleman's son will be hiking alongside his dad again, whether it be in Montana or Central Virginia.
"It’s incredibly heartwarming to see a father and son so committed to raising awareness for colorectal cancer," said Anjee Davis, the President of Fight CRC. "No matter where you live, families can get involved and support one another through our community climbs."
In the meantime though, Coleman has plans for himself. At the end of September, once he finishes his radiation treatment, he will get his port removed from his chest, and the first thing he's going to do is skydive.
"I've thought about it for a while and it's something I'm ready to do," Coleman said. He's also looking forward to attending his daughter's wedding, as well as a trip to Montana; Banff, Canada; Washington, and a final leg in Colorado, where he will see one of his favorite bands play at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
"I don't call it my bucket list," Coleman says, "I call it my life list."
He is doing these things to celebrate his treatment and start what he feels is a new lease on life, while still trying to remind people, through his work with Fight CRC, of the battle that he still endures.
"I talk about it year after year, but I want to start acting on these things to make them a reality instead of just a list."