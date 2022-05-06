Lynchburg man injured in single-vehicle crash

A Lynchburg man was hospitalized with "significant" injuries after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night, police said.

Matthew Dionte Glover, 35, was driving a 2005 Nissan Titan "at a high rate of speed" in the 2000 block of Langhorne Road when the truck left the road, hit several trees and caught fire, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Lynchburg Fire Department personnel removed Glover from the vehicle and took him to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he was in critical condition as of Friday morning, LPD said.

No one else was in the truck. Police said charges are pending further investigation.

The incident closed the road there for several hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.