A Lynchburg man accused of raping a child in September 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday.

William Howard Strange, 40, appeared in Lynchburg Circuit Court on Tuesday for a plea hearing with his attorney Brad Lindsay, where he pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a child. Two other charges brought against Strange, including indecent exposure and indecent liberties with a child under 15, were dropped.

According to Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison, Strange was at an apartment in the City of Lynchburg in September 2020 with multiple children inside.

According to Harrison, Strange engaged in a lewd conversation with one of the children, 12, and eventually showed the child a picture of his genitalia and asked if the child liked it.

Later, Strange asked the other child in the room to leave and he began raping the 12-year-old, Harrison said. The commonwealth's attorney said Strange "overpowered" the child.

According to Harrison, DNA found on the child was used to connect Strange to the rape, saying out of all the world's population, Strange "could not be eliminated" as the source of the DNA found on the child.

Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge J. Frederick Watson sentenced Strange to an active sentence of 20 years, with a number of stipulations following his release, including good behavior for life, no contact with the child, three years' probation and GPS monitoring upon his release and barring him from being within 100 feet of schools, day cares and other public settings where children could be.