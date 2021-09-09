Lynchburg man recalls hearing the World Trade Center towers collapse in aftermath of attack

Had Danny Thornton's day gone as planned on Sept. 11, 2001, he would have been in a meeting across the street from the World Trade Center towers when a terrorist attack on the buildings brought the nation to a standstill.
Thornton, who recently retired from Progress Printing, had a meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. that day in the World Financial Center. That morning, at 8:45 a.m., an American Airlines Boeing 767 jet crashed into the WTC's north tower; 18 minutes later a second Boeing 767 punctured the south tower. Both towers collapsed.
“There are certain days that certain events happen and you remember where you were and what you were doing. For me, it was when [President John F. Kennedy] was assassinated was first of those kinds of things but certainly this was similar,” he said.
Progress Printing did a lot of business with American Express in the World Financial Center, and Thornton was in New York for a meeting with the company.
“I was staying in Midtown that day, and the evening before, the gentleman that I was going to meet with at American Express called and asked to meet at 10 a.m. instead,” he said.
Had that meeting been an hour earlier as scheduled, Thornton would have been in the midst of the unfolding terror attack.
Before leaving his hotel room to get on the subway, Thornton went to turn off the television when he saw breaking news flash across the screen.
There was an accident at the World Trade Center. Thornton at first thought it was a private pilot who had accidentally clipped the side of the building.
“I was getting ready to call my client and see what was going on when the second plane hit and that was right there on TV and I was like, 'This is the real deal,' ” he said.
Thornton remembers it being a beautiful September morning with crystal-clear skies and no humidity. He started walking toward downtown. When he got within 40 or 50 blocks of the World Trade Center, he could see the burning buildings.
“And around that time the South Tower collapsed, and I remember distinctly looking at the one tower standing and thinking to myself, the world is never gonna be the same,” he said. “As I got closer, I remember the sound of hearing the 110 floors collapse one on top of the other.”
He saw fighter pilots in the air at that time and it was announced that the city would be sealed so no one could enter or exit.
“It was obvious that something pretty serious had happened,” he said.
He walked to St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital to try to give blood and saw a line of people queued up around the building hoping to do the same.
“And after a bit, a doctor came out and said, ‘Folks, you can leave because we're not going to need much blood.’ In other words, he was saying there weren’t any survivors,” Thornton said.
So Thornton, along with many others, began buying waters to give to those fleeing from the vicinity of the towers.
“I've always found New Yorkers to be really very generous and genuine people,” he said. “They were going out of their way to help people and see what they could do to make the situation as good as obviously a bad situation could be.”
Next, Thornton tried to figure out a way out of the city but it wasn’t until the next day that, with the help of family, he was able to find a rental car at John F. Kennedy International Airport. But as he was arriving there in an expensive cab ride, the gates to the airport were ordered to be shut.
Unable to leave the city, Thornton went to a nearby hotel to stay the night when he saw a man in the lobby wearing a driver’s uniform. He paid the man $500 to drive him from New York City to Fairfax where he would get a ride to Lynchburg from his sister.
He remembers looking back over his shoulder and seeing the smoke still rising.
Thornton has since been back to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and said it never ceases to amaze him of what happened that day.
“It’s just quiet,” he said. “It really brought it brings it all back.”