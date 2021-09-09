Lynchburg man recalls hearing the World Trade Center towers collapse in aftermath of attack

There was an accident at the World Trade Center. Thornton at first thought it was a private pilot who had accidentally clipped the side of the building.

“I was getting ready to call my client and see what was going on when the second plane hit and that was right there on TV and I was like, 'This is the real deal,' ” he said.

Thornton remembers it being a beautiful September morning with crystal-clear skies and no humidity. He started walking toward downtown. When he got within 40 or 50 blocks of the World Trade Center, he could see the burning buildings.

“And around that time the South Tower collapsed, and I remember distinctly looking at the one tower standing and thinking to myself, the world is never gonna be the same,” he said. “As I got closer, I remember the sound of hearing the 110 floors collapse one on top of the other.”

He saw fighter pilots in the air at that time and it was announced that the city would be sealed so no one could enter or exit.

“It was obvious that something pretty serious had happened,” he said.

He walked to St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital to try to give blood and saw a line of people queued up around the building hoping to do the same.