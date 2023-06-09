APPOMATTOX — A Lynchburg man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the October 2020 shooting death of Carlos Levell Rose will serve 25 years behind bars, an Appomattox Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday.

Keyante Ke’Shaun Robinson, 22, who Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorney Les Fleet said was one of two triggermen in Rose’s death, will serve 20 years on the guilty plea of second-degree murder, Judge S. Andy Nelson ruled Thursday. The additional five years are on other charges related to the murder.

In February, Robinson pleaded guilty to nine charges in Rose’s death: Second-degree murder, abduction by force, conspiracy to commit abduction, arson, conspiracy to commit arson, concealing or altering a dead body, conspiring to conceal a body, destruction of property and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

In total, Robinson, one of five co-defendants in the entire case, was sentenced to 88 years behind bars, with an active sentence of 25 years.

According to evidence provided during the trial of co-defendant Enrico Andre Moss in January, Rose and the only female co-defendant, Artenna Kainna Horsley-Robey, were in a sexual relationship while she was in a romantic relationship with Moss. Horsley-Robey testified in court that Moss was upset about the relationship after discovering text messages between the two and instructed her to meet with Rose in a vehicle in Lynchburg, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kia Scott said at trial.

The woman left her vehicle in Lynchburg, Scott said, and rode with Rose to Madison Heights, where they parked off a road, smoked marijuana together and engaged in sexual activity, Horsley-Robey testified.

Horsley-Robey said in court she texted Moss about where she and Rose were located in Amherst County and Moss drove up with another co-defendant Mik’Tavis Green and Robinson.

Upon arrival, Scott said Moss, Green and Robinson descended on Rose’s vehicle and seized him.

Horsley-Robey said that she and Moss rode in Moss’ car behind Rose’s Yukon, where Green and Robinson were in the car, and at some point they pulled over where the two men got out.

Green and Robinson both said they shot Rose after he lunged for a gun, Horsley-Robey testified. During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Fleet said Green fired the first shot into Rose’s head. The second shot to Rose’s chest came shortly after from Robinson’s gun.

Horsley-Robey testified Moss told the two “you did what you had to do” and the four co-defendants drove in the two vehicles, eventually reaching Holliday Lake State Park.

Upon arrival at the state park, Horsley-Robey testified that, at Moss’ request, she contacted his brother, Montel Shaquille Croner, who brought two cans of gasoline used to set the Yukon on fire.

The woman testified that she put her head down, heard a loud boom and saw Robinson and Moss run back to the vehicle she was in.

Appomattox Sheriff’s Maj. Robert Richardson testified at Moss’ trial that cellphone records and interviews led to the co-defendants’ arrests and charges.

According to a medical examiner, Rose was dead before the fire, with the cause of death being a gunshot wound to the head and chest.

Horsley-Robey and Moss have yet to be sentenced in the death of Rose. Green was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in May. Croner pleaded no contest in Appomattox Circuit Court to one count each of arson and concealing a dead body, according to court records, and was given a 10-year suspended jail sentence and supervised probation.

In Thursday’s emotional sentencing hearing, Rose’s mother, Sheila Anderson, told Robinson, who has a son of his own, “You won’t see your child again. I won’t see my child again ... I think about my child every day. Your child is still here.”

Anderson testified that due to the stress and grief from her son’s death she has experienced eyesight issues. She added during her statement, “I may never see again. I don’t see you, but the Lord sees you. Your day will come.”

Fleet read victim impact statements from other family members, who said they couldn’t testify due to the grief. Rose’s wife testified he was a “family man,” who was “always making me laugh.”

She added Rose was a fan of football and detailing cars.

“You five did not destroy us,” Fleet continued to read from the impact statements. “We won this fight ... you just destroyed yourselves.”

Family members of Robinson were called to the stand Thursday to testify about his character, where his grandmother and grandfather both said they were shocked to know he was capable of this crime.

Robinson’s grandfather said it was “in contradiction” to everything he knew about who Robinson was.

Throughout the hearing, Robinson sat with his eyes positioned forward, largely only looking back when his defense counsel pointed out his family members in the crowd.

Fleet testified to the “callousness” of the shooting death, pointing out that Robinson fired his shot after one that already maimed Rose.

“He shot when there was no threat,” Fleet said about Robinson’s actions, which came after Green shot Rose in the head.

Attorneys for Robinson argued he took responsibility for his actions and said it was part of a short period of his life when he went “off the rails.”

Attorney James Maloney said Robinson “was told it was a robbery for money and weed” and that “what happened that night was not what he thought was going to happen.”

Saying it was “disconcerting” that Robinson’s shot came after Rose was already hit, Nelson said he “associated with people you shouldn’t be.”

“You chose to put yourself there,” Nelson later added.