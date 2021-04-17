Lynchburg man sues for defamation over Jan. 6 Capitol protest posts, claims he was forced to resign from his job

A Lynchburg man who says he was asked to resign from his job after attending the Jan. 6 Capitol protest is suing two individuals for defamation based on posts they made on Facebook.

George Caylor was one of more than 100 people from the Lynchburg area to travel to the protest in two buses, according to his complaint.

Caylor’s suit, filed April 2 in Bedford Circuit Court, states he “had zero participation in any violence, breach of the Capitol, ‘insurrection,’ or other ‘treasonous’ conduct.”

He shared photos of those on one of the buses in a publicly viewable Facebook post, stating they were heading “to denounce Democrat tyranny,” the complaint reads.

Caylor's lawsuit states Bedford County resident Donna StClair then shared the post to a private Facebook group, “Liberal Lounge of Lynchburg,” calling for those on the bus to be identified and for warrants to be taken out against them for treason.