Lynchburg man wanted on robbery charges

A woman suffered injuries in an armed robbery on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street on Friday afternoon.

According to a Lynchburg Police Department news release, a woman arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital with lacerations and injuries to her face, saying she was attacked and robbed.

Officers identified a suspect, Ambruse William Formson, 48, of Lynchburg. He is wanted on charges that include breaking and entering, malicious wounding, strong arm robbery, and strangulation.

Anyone with information as to Formson's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.