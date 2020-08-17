Lynchburg man wins $150k prize in Virginia Lottery

A Lynchburg man won a $150,000 prize in the Virginia Lottery, the lottery announced Monday.
Lonnie Maines, a real estate agent, purchased a "$150,000 Cash Chaser" scratch ticket July 28 at the Apple Market at 6002 Boonsboro Road while on his way to meet a client, according to a lottery news release.
The lottery news release quoted Maines as saying he was "still in shock."
The odds of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 1,305,600. The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.29.
