Lynchburg mass vaccination site to be at Candlers Station

Lynchburg has announced the location of a mass vaccination site that’ll be able to accommodate regional COVID-19 immunization on a large scale once supply chains open up.

The city said Friday it has entered into a lease agreement with Liberty University for a Candlers Station retail space that formerly housed a T. J. Maxx, at 3700 Candlers Mountain Road.

City officials said late last month that they had secured a large site but declined to discuss the specifics. They assured the location would have ample space and parking and would be accessible by public transit.

Lynchburg-area health officials said last month that they expect the Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, will be receiving about 3,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for most of February. That’s based on supply of the vaccine distributed to Virginia, then further disseminated to health districts based on population.