Lynchburg mass vaccination site to be at Candlers Station

Lynchburg has announced the location of a mass vaccination site that’ll be able to accommodate regional COVID-19 immunization on a large scale once supply chains open up.
The city said Friday it has entered into a lease agreement with Liberty University for a Candlers Station retail space that formerly housed a T. J. Maxx, at 3700 Candlers Mountain Road.
City officials said late last month that they had secured a large site but declined to discuss the specifics. They assured the location would have ample space and parking and would be accessible by public transit.
Lynchburg-area health officials said last month that they expect the Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, will be receiving about 3,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for most of February. That’s based on supply of the vaccine distributed to Virginia, then further disseminated to health districts based on population.
In the past two weeks, vaccinations have gone out to certain essential workers, along with citizens 65 and older or those aged 16 to 65 with certain health conditions. Local health care providers have administered the shots to their patients and vaccine task force-coordinated volunteers have administered the shots in ”smaller community-based vaccine 'PODs' or clinics," according to a news release about the vaccine site.
“We have already operated several smaller sites with our regional partners, and we have complete confidence that when the vaccine supply does increase to levels that can sustain a mass vaccination site, we will be able to administer the vaccine efficiently,” Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said in the release.
“The small clinics we are holding now are practice for larger ones in the future,” said Dr. Wendy Wilcoxson, regional medical director with BREMS who’s leading the task force. “When the vaccine becomes more available, we are ready to get it to people quickly.”