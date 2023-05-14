In a Lynchburg community seeking action after the third death of a child in the city as a result of gun violence since late February, the city's mayor is helping start a new initiative aimed at creating more opportunities to get children into recreational activities.

This week, Mayor Stephanie Reed announced she will be launching the "Taking Back Our Streets" community coalition, a group of city and faith-based leaders hoping to create preventative measures to protect children from being the targets of gang activity.

Reed announced the launch of the coalition just more than one week after the death of Kingston Campbell, a six-year-old boy who was killed by gunfire while in his own home on Floyd Street on May 2.

The death of Campbell remains an active investigation for the Lynchburg Police Department, who still is asking those who may have any information about what transpired that night to contact them with tips.

"When we call onto our law enforcement community, most of the time it's after something's already happened," the mayor told The News & Advance this week. "What I would love to see happen, and what our community would love to see happen are preventative measures."

Reed pointed out while local law enforcement can provide some preventative measures, the community at large can "get more proactive" by finding ways to keep the youth of Lynchburg from being targeted or getting involved with criminal activity.

"What we're hearing from a lot of the community members is there's not a lot for the kids to do after school, at night, on the weekends to keep them out of trouble," Reed said. "It's about what other avenues and outlets we can give our youth because we're seeing the gangs kind of preying on our young kids. And each year it seems to get younger and younger."

In addition to the coalition Reed is helping start up, Lynchburg City Council is considering adopting a citywide curfew for minors in the coming weeks, another attempt by city leaders to curb criminal activity among juveniles.

In regard to the curfew, Reed told The News & Advance she would "support any initiative that helps get our kids off the street and home safely."

"None of us want to see another Kingston. And none of us want to see more youth behind these crimes. So I think we can go ahead and take the reigns on this; it needs to start as soon as possible," Reed said about the coalition.

The mayor said she is expecting to meet in the coming days with faith-based leaders to start the conversation about what can be done to create more opportunities to protect the children of Lynchburg.