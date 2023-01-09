Lynchburg mayor to present Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution Tuesday

Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed said Sunday evening she will bring forth a resolution during Lynchburg City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday to designate the city as a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Reed, in a statement posted to her Facebook page, said, “In January 2020, the citizens of Lynchburg spoke loudly in support of making Lynchburg a sanctuary from anti-second amendment legislation that was being considered in the Virginia General Assembly at the time.

“While leadership in Richmond has changed, the values of our citizens have not,” Reed said.

Later in the statement, she said, “On Tuesday, I intend to bring a resolution to City Council supporting the designation of Lynchburg as a Second Amendment Sanctuary, finally fulfilling the desire of our constituents to uphold our Constitutional rights and support law-abiding gun owners.”

On Jan. 14, 2020, Lynchburg City Council held a public hearing regarding a resolution on whether or not to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary. The body — after a meeting that lasted more than six hours and drew about 1,000 attendees — ultimately voted to reject the resolution 5-2.

The 2020 version of the resolution stood in opposition to “the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing the rights of the citizens of Lynchburg to keep and bear arms" and declared the city council's "power to direct the law enforcement and employees of Lynchburg to not enforce any unconstitutional law.”

Current Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson voted in favor of the resolution, while current Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan and Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder voted in opposition.

The remaining councilors were not yet in their positions.

The newly elected Lynchburg City Council is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday for its work session, followed by its 7:30 p.m. meeting, both in Council Chambers at City Hall, 900 Church St.

This is a developing story and will be updated.