On Thursday, a group of volunteers came to Park View Community Mission to hang handmade items, including hats, scarves, gloves, mittens, and children's sweaters, to offer them free to the public. The volunteers who made the items knit together in a group all year to donate to the Lynchburg mission's "Chase the Chill" effort. The knitted items also were found hanging at the Lynchburg Public Library and on a fence by 5th and Federal streets.
Photos: Lynchburg mission’s ‘Chase the Chill’ offers free knitted items to public
A Bedford County meat processor company was awarded $21,500 in Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure grant money for commercial kitchen operations, which is also expected to help expand the company.
With anywhere from $800,000 to $1 million spent annually on maintenance of the 166-acre HumanKind property and only 30% in use, the Lynchburg nonprofit’s board has created a special committee to take a closer look at its assets and buildings.