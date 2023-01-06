 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg mission’s ‘Chase the Chill’ offers free knitted items to public

On Thursday, a group of volunteers came to Park View Community Mission to hang handmade items, including hats, scarves, gloves, mittens, and children's sweaters, to offer them free to the public. The volunteers who made the items knit together in a group all year to donate to the Lynchburg mission's "Chase the Chill" effort. The knitted items also were found hanging at the Lynchburg Public Library and on a fence by 5th and Federal streets. 

