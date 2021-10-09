Lynchburg museum acquires rocking cradle at center of spooky story

He said it's brought him bad luck, and even more bad luck has happened since he moved the cradle. But he and his sister were its keepers, and after all this time, he wanted to donate it to the museum to keep it safe. Without any descendants that would like to take it, he was worried if the cradle began to get moved around, it could get damaged or lost.

"I would hate it if something happened to it, and no one knew that it existed," Jackson said. Not many people have seen it over the years, he said, but he's glad it is now in the possession of people who will appreciate and take care of it. He feels it is a "part of Lynchburg history."

And now that it has emerged from obscurity and myth, he wants to "share it."

Like any story, there's countless versions. In some, the baby is in the cradle during the alleged rocking. In others, the cradle is commanded to stop and the devil banished, the rockers cut off to ensure any possession cannot find hold.

Pickard said some of her most interesting findings were of the fates of the people in the story. The Smith's newborn child passed away, and Smith's wife, as well, years later. Their other daughter also died young.