Lynchburg newcomer finds renewed passion for old love of music

In February 1964, then-12-year-old Bob Birthisel saw The Beatles perform on television. He recalls telling his parents that's what he wanted to do for a living.
Christmas of that same year, Birthisel got his first drum set. Fast forward to this year, and the musician's latest accomplishments include having one of his songs featured on a Fox sitcom.
A newcomer to the city, Birthisel, now 70, moved to Lynchburg just more than a year ago from Charlotte, North Carolina, bringing with him his passion for music.
Birthisel said he fell in love with the Hill City after just one weekend visit with his girlfriend.
"We came up for a fishing trip and to check out the James River, and we just loved Lynchburg," he said.
Birthisel said they found immediate comfort in the city.
"It just felt like home the minute we got here," he said.
Birthisel spent the better part of his career in music — from touring with a rock 'n' roll band in the 1970s to performing as a musician on cruise ships from 1977 to 1989.
After that, he took his wealth of knowledge about cruise ships to a travel agency where he worked for the next 25 years or so.
But during that time, music was always part of his life. He kept writing, but took time away from performing.
"Songs just kind of come to me," he said.
From country and rock to funk and gospel, and even a Christmas song, Birthisel's songs run the gamut when it comes to theme and style.
"I never know what I'm going to write because inspiration just hits and there it is," he said.
This year, one of Birthisel's songs, "What Kind of Love," was featured on the Fox sitcom "Call Me Kat," which stars Mayim Bialik of "Blossom" and "Big Bang Theory" fame.
Birthisel described the song as a "rockin', line dance" song with a "Shania Twain feel" and said having it play on national television was one of his proudest moments.
Birthisel said he's been able to renew his love for music during his time in Lynchburg. Two of his most recent releases were written in Lynchburg, he said — "First Rodeo" and "Work".
"I've been really relaxed. I feel very little pressure here," he said.
While open-mic nights might not be in his future, Birthisel hopes to see his music thrive as he settles into retirement in Lynchburg.
"That'll be my legacy," he laughed. "I don't have any kids, so my songs are my kids."
To find Birthisel's music, check out his YouTube page.
