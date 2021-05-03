Lynchburg nurse recognized with award for the importance of speaking up

Listening to the patient’s heart, she asked him if he had a history of atrial fibrillation, an abnormal heart rhythm. When he responded he hadn’t had it in the past, she recommended to her superiors that he be transferred to a cardiac unit for further assessment.

If the patient had gone home as scheduled and hadn’t received further treatment, it could’ve led to a heart attack or death, according to Alison Hartman, Centra’s vice president of quality and safety.

She said the award serves as recognition for front-line health care workers who use skill and safety behaviors in their day-to-day work.

“This award highlights the important role that each of our frontline caregivers play in keeping our patients and staff safe from harm,” she wrote. “It is everyone, no matter the position they are in, working together that creates a safe healthcare environment.”

Chas Murray, Miller’s supervisor, said she’s a dedicated nurse with a “questioning attitude and isn’t afraid to challenge if she feels something isn’t right.”

“There are many good catches that happen daily that don’t get attention brought to them, so when this award is given it’s like saying thank you [to] every person doing good catches,” he wrote.