Lynchburg nursing home, Campbell sheriff's office see COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 infections in the area continues to rise, with one case being reported Monday among a local law enforcement agency and an outbreak at a Lynchburg nursing home and rehab facility.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a case of COVID-19 among its ranks in a news release Monday. The staff member, part of the department’s field division, started to feel sick on June 30 and “had been self- quarantining until receiving results,” the release states.
Neither the staff member who tested positive nor his shift-mates were at the office’s family night event at Hyland Heights Baptist Church on July 9.
When a sheriff’s office employee feels ill, the person must quarantine to monitor their symptoms and receive testing for the disease if they don’t feel well again within 48 hours, the office stated. If someone tests positive, the office follows guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health, according to the release.
Taking added precautions, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is closing off its main lobby to the public, canceling ride-alongs and community events, suspending fingerprint services and directing its deputies to use added safety and sanitizing measures.
Six patients and six staff members at the Lynchburg Health & Rehabilitation Center off of Seminole Avenue have tested positive for COVID-19 since the end of June, according to its administrator, Andrew Shuler.
One patient who wasn’t showing any symptoms was tested in preparation for a medical appointment in late May and was found to be positive, he said. Anyone who may have been in contact with that person was tested and all were found negative.
The facility conducted 285 tests on June 25 and found two more patients without symptoms tested positive, Shuler said. Three resident patients among 143 in the facility, which provides skilled nursing care as well as short-term rehabilitation services, have recovered and he said no one who’s tested positive has died.
Shuler said Lynchburg Health & Rehab also participated in an infection control survey on June 25 that found no deficiencies.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 71,642 — an increase of 972 from the 70,670 reported Sunday.
There are 6,765 reported hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 21 over Sunday. The VDH also reported 1,968 statewide deaths to date as of Monday, an increase of two from Sunday.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The 71,642 cases consist of 68,814 confirmed cases and 2,828 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — stands at 6.8%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21 and slightly up from 5.9% on June 24.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.