Lynchburg officers seek answers, offer listening ear following Diamond Hill shooting

Lynchburg police still seek information on a shooting last week in the Diamond Hill neighborhood that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Fillmore Street the night of May 20 following a call reporting shots had been fired, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department. There, they found a man with a serious gunshot wound who was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Another man with non-life threatening injuries from the same shooting was dropped off at the hospital, police said, and officers found a vehicle that’d been shot from the incident. Both men were in “stable” condition last week.

Since then, police spokesperson Carrie Dungan said one of the yet-unnamed victims has been released from the hospital. She did not respond to a question asking whether the victims were cooperating with investigators.

Police have not announced that anyone has been charged in connection with the shooting.

Police last week asked anyone who may have recorded security footage from the area to share it, either by calling the department at (434) 455-6065, using the online Neighbors portal or contacting Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 798-5900.