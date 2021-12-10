Lynchburg officials announce bump in starting police pay, address violence

Lynchburg city officials on Friday announced a bump in the starting salary for police officers in hopes of addressing staffing shortages in the city's police force and also spoke about a recent rise in violent crime.
Mayor MaryJane Dolan, City Manager Wynter Benda and Police Chief Ryan Zuidema all spoke at the press conference.
Benda announced that effective Jan. 5, the starting salary for Lynchburg police officers will be raised to $50,000, giving the Lynchburg Police Department what he said will be the highest starting pay for law enforcement in Central Virginia.
"There will still be other issues to address," Benda said, "but I am thankful that I have the support of the city council, as well the cooperation and input of Chief Zuidema, as we continue to work to make our police department the best it can be and fully equipped to address crime in our community."
Zuidema said that the pay raise is a "game changer," bumping the starting annual salary of Lynchburg police officers up from $40,019.20.
"We've been struggling like a lot of other law enforcement agencies across this nation to recruit and retain qualified people," Zuidema said, "so this is a major, major step forward in the right direction."
Zuidema said the department has 28 hard vacancies in its sworn officer ranks, and is expecting to put four officers in the next academy, which is "well, well short of the vacancies we have."
City officials are hoping that raising the starting salary will allow the department to return to normal staffing levels, which will, in turn, ease the burden of having officers running from "call to call," according to Zuidema.
"We want our officers to be able to be out there engaging in proactive policing," Zuidema said. "We know the importance of building trust and relationships in our community, and how that will help us overall as a community stay safe."
In the meantime, as city officials are hoping to fill the vacancies, they are asking for the help of the community to come forward if they have seen or know anything regarding acts of violence in the city.
One example among other recent incidents is on Monday, witnesses reported two groups shooting at each other in the Family Dollar parking lot at Fifth and Federal streets, the Lynchburg Police Department has said. No one was injured, but two businesses were struck by gunfire and casings were found in the area.
"We need the community's help," Zuidema said. "We need the community's help when it comes to dealing with any crime, but especially violent crime."
Dolan said the "recent acts of violence" in the city "cannot and will not be tolerated."
"It is vitally important for all of us to ensure that our police department has the resources necessary to combat violence," Dolan said.
"Our city is better than this," Zuidema said. "We have all got to do a better job collectively to address these issues before they come up."