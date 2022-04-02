Lynchburg officials, residents celebrate park improvements

Lynchburg officials, staff and residents gathered Friday evening in Biggers Neighborhood Park for a community cookout celebrating the completion of improvements to the park and its role in the city's larger Fifth Street Corridor Master Plan.

The park, at 501 Fifth Street, is intended to be a destination stop in the Garland Hill neighborhood for residents looking to take a break. It's named for Abram Frederick Biggers, who was appointed the first superintendent of Lynchburg and Campbell County schools in 1870.

"Our ribbon-cutting," said Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Jones, "celebrates the culmination of all the parks and recreation components of the Fifth Street Corridor Master Plan."

The plan, launched in 2006, "establishes the vision for a rehabilitated and revitalized corridor that serves the needs of the surrounding neighborhoods," according to the city's website.

The improvements in Biggers Neighborhood Park are a welcome sight for Phil Morris, a Lynchburg resident who said he loves the tranquility he gets from visiting.

"This is my city. I've been all over, but I grew up here," Morris said Friday at the celebratory cookout. "I love the changes, I think it's a real good improvement, especially cutting down the pine trees to bring in more sunshine."

Cutting down pine trees along Clay Street at the park were just one of the changes brought forth during the park improvements. Jones said those trees often left pine needles all over the park's basketball court.

Officials added an adult fitness center in the park, new team benches at the basketball court, a horseshoe pit, a new park sign, as well as access for people with disabilities to the park on Clay Street.

Jones said officials also added a "ninja-style obstacle course" which serves as a new style of playground for children in the park, something the parks and recreation department is looking at implementing at all parks across the city.

"The old playground out there, kids after while get tired of that same stair, platform and slide, and so we're moving into the whole cable, nets and obstacle course-style playground," Jones said.

The improvements cost about $110,000 and were made possible by a Community Development Block Grant, which has been crucial in many of the park improvements all across the city, Jones said.

Similar grants helped fund projects including the Riverside Park parking lot, Miller Park basketball court lights, and grant money is currently in use to fund the Jefferson Park Master Plan in the Dearington neighborhood, according to Jones.

As children ran around on the new playground, shot hoops on the basketball court and enjoyed hot dogs, others reveled in the improvements of the park, which reminded them of old times.

"I used to play at that house, that house and at this park," Mickey Ferguson, a Lynchburg resident, said as she pointed to houses beside Biggers Neighborhood Park during Friday's cookout.

"I always thought this was one of the best basketball courts in the city, but now, I think it's even more wonderful. To have an obstacle course there, to have the exercise equipment there, it's something I thought I'd never see in our parks here."

The improvements also tie in to a new initiative by the parks and recreation department called the "10-minute walk initiative."

"It's basically evidence-based that shows if you live within a 10-minute walk of a park, you're three times more likely to get the recommended daily allowance of physical activity. So if you're trying to improve the health of all Lynchburgers, park infrastructure is key to encouraging that physical activity," Jones said.

"We're working to provide that infrastructure where people can get active here."

Mayor MaryJane Dolan was on hand for the ceremony and gave her remarks on the park's improvements, saying, "This park is a shining example of all the things I cherish about living in Lynchburg.

"I see a community that values outdoor spaces, values people, values children, celebrates diversity, and works with each other to face challenges and find solutions."

Dolan later added, "I want to thank this neighborhood, who was so patient while all this work was being completed.

"I wish you many generations of fun and success as you play in and enjoy this space."

