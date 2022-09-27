Lynchburg officials to break ground on new police headquarters

Construction will begin on a long-awaited new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters after a groundbreaking ceremony this Friday.

The new police headquarters will sit on Odd Fellows Road, at its intersection with Albert Lankford Drive. Friday's ceremony will bring together city and police department officials to celebrate the culmination of a nearly six-year search for a location for the new department.

The groundbreaking will be held at 11 a.m. at the new site; it will be open to the public.

According to the city's GIS system, the property was owned by Genworth Life & Annuity Insurance Company. English Construction closed on the property Sept. 16 for roughly $2.35 million before the property changed hands to the City of Lynchburg on Sept. 22.

The new facility will cost the city about $48 million in total, according to city documents.

In late April, Police Chief Ryan Zuidema called the plan a “culmination of a lot of work done by many different departments in the city,” which will allow the department ample space to perform its duties in a brand-new home.

The city initially looked at constructing a new headquarters on land on Kemper Street, but that would have required a four-story building plus a parking deck at a total estimated cost of $55 million, and that site didn't offer the police department room to grow. By selecting the Odd Fellows Road site, the city is expected to save nearly $7 million and keep the building as a two-story building.

The police department’s current headquarters is in the Public Safety Building at 905 Court St. The department is divided into two buildings, with the rest of the operation being in the West Building at 805 Court St., originally constructed as a church around 1900.

Construction is expected to be completed in September 2024.