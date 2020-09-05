Lynchburg parents create One Room Schoolhouse so kids can have a shared learning space

Walking up the stairs to a room inside a local church, the laughter from children can be heard from downstairs.
Peering inside the room, nine children sit around two tables completing their school work.
It’s not a traditional setting for a classroom — but this year, no school room is.
The One Room Schoolhouse, created by Lauren Barnes, hosts nine Lynchburg City Schools kids ranging from first grade to seventh grade.
It’s a supplement some families have come up with allowing their children to be schooled in a “pod” of sorts with either a teacher or parents rotating through the classroom — usually made up of 10 or less children.
In this case, kids are still taking Lynchburg City School's classes but in a small group of nine so they can socialize and parents can keep working.
“All of us parents are actively engaged in their community,” Barnes said. “And whether it's nonprofit work whether it's small business work, whether its doula work, whether it's working with college students, all of us felt this tremendous burden to our communities but also to our children.”
She said she would love to school her child, but if she tried doing that, either her 10-year-old daughter, Beatrice, or her work at The Motherhood Collective would suffer.
“I don't feel like I'm trying to be Superwoman; I don't believe in that mentality,” she said. “I believe in asking for help. So, I feel supported, I feel like this giant sense of relief.”
Teaching kids in real time about diversity and social justice in this new setting was important to Barnes, so the teacher, a former instructor at Lynchburg City Schools, works with her three white and six Black students on social equality issues.
“We have a heavy emphasis on focusing on social justice, so we're having a lot of hard conversations about all of the necessary and beautiful civil uprisings that's been happening in our community and across the nation,” Barnes said. “And it's a very multicultural and diverse classroom, and it's that way on purpose so that we can have these open and honest conversations in a smaller group.
The teacher would not identify herself or comment for this story. Barnes said the parents each pay the teacher for her services. Each parent signed a nine-week contract with the teacher. Barnes said after nine weeks, they will reassess how to move forward.
Barnes said the students are still enrolled in LCS and start their day by virtually checking in with their official teacher through a laptop and getting their work for the day. Then, the teacher in the One Room Schoolhouse works alongside students to make sure they are learning the material.
The kids meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the classroom at a local church, which the group did not identify. The church made the space available to the group for a rental fee.
Jameson Corbett, a second grader in the One Room Schoolhouse, said he enjoys being one of nine other children in the class but does miss his other friends whom he would normally see through LCS.
“People aren’t annoying here, though,” he said. “But I kind of miss school because I don’t get to see as many of my friends.”
The kids get lots of recess time, Barnes said, which Jameson said is his favorite part of the day.
“We play games and volleyball,” he said.
Barnes said children are incredibly resilient if parents give them the opportunity to be.
“If we encourage parents to look through the eyes of a child and all that we could gain through this, then possibly we can have a whole generation of creative children who are not intimidated by monster-sized problems like a pandemic,” she said.
Julia Bradner, mother of 10-year-old Eliana, a fifth-grader at T.C. Miller, said she is appreciative of the support given by LCS to the students but also is grateful her daughter can receive individualized attention from the teacher at the One Room Schoolhouse.
She said there were so many unknowns with what to expect with the upcoming school year but she and her husband knew they still wanted Eliana to be involved in the public school system.
“We really value being a part of the community in that way,” Bradner said. “But we also valued face-to-face interaction and like interactive learning where our children can also have others who are investing in them outside of just their siblings and their parents; that's a really important thing, especially for the learner that Eliana is.”
When Barnes had the idea for the schoolhouse, Bradner said she was intrigued and liked the idea of being in membership with other families who were like-minded about her cautions with COVID-19 as well as her desires for education and diversity.
“We were eager to be a part of it, and it has been a great fit for Eliana because she is a self-learner and is self-motivated but she also really thrives with interaction and facilitation with another adult who's teaching or helping her work through her work,” Bradner said.
She and her husband both work full-time and are having to meet their five children’s needs while having everyone stay home as much as possible during the pandemic.
“This alleviates us having to be everything for everyone,” she said. “I don't believe that parents are supposed to be everything for their children. We're supposed to play significant roles, but we have a community and a village that comes in to help fill in those gaps. And this is a huge way to relieve some of that and to relieve some of that pressure of interaction, facilitation and creativity.”
