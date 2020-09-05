Lynchburg parents create One Room Schoolhouse so kids can have a shared learning space

She said there were so many unknowns with what to expect with the upcoming school year but she and her husband knew they still wanted Eliana to be involved in the public school system.

“We really value being a part of the community in that way,” Bradner said. “But we also valued face-to-face interaction and like interactive learning where our children can also have others who are investing in them outside of just their siblings and their parents; that's a really important thing, especially for the learner that Eliana is.”

When Barnes had the idea for the schoolhouse, Bradner said she was intrigued and liked the idea of being in membership with other families who were like-minded about her cautions with COVID-19 as well as her desires for education and diversity.

“We were eager to be a part of it, and it has been a great fit for Eliana because she is a self-learner and is self-motivated but she also really thrives with interaction and facilitation with another adult who's teaching or helping her work through her work,” Bradner said.

She and her husband both work full-time and are having to meet their five children’s needs while having everyone stay home as much as possible during the pandemic.