Watch now: Lynchburg parks and rec holds inaugural polar plunge

Paula Mills and Marge Brown were holding hands as they waded into the icy water of the James River. It was mild for a February morning, about 45 degrees, but the water was brutal, the bank slippery with mud, and they steadied one another, laughing the whole time.

Saturday morning marked the inaugural Lynchburg Polar Plunge, hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation at Percival’s Island. About 40 people braved the event, entering the water in socially-distanced waves, with Lynchburg Fire Department’s swift water rescue team on standby.

For some, it was a welcome challenge. For others, it was a way to celebrate landmarks in a way that they would always remember.

Mills was using the plunge to ring in her 68th birthday, and Brown, 66, her minister and friend, was along for the ride.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Mills said. “Something I will always remember.”

Michelle Stensen said she and her husband, Mike, took the plunge to celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary, and would cap off the anniversary with something a little more tame: going out for dinner.

"We just thought, we'll do something crazy,'" Stensen said. "No regrets... from one plunge to another."

