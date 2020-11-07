Lynchburg parks and rec offers survival crash course for wilderness excursions

You can hear the highway in the distance, and civilization is just visible through the balding fall foliage, but for the day, and for the purpose of this parks and recreation survival class, ten Lynchburg residents are lost in the woods.
For the second year, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation offered a four-hour-long course, "Survival Saturday," in Ivy Creek Park, an oasis of wilderness tucked off of U.S. 221 in Lynchburg.
Led by recreation specialist and naturalist Nathan Shissler, it's the "tip of the iceberg" in outdoor survival. He said the course is more focused on teaching people what they need to learn next, focusing on situational awareness and priorities in wilderness situations.
“My goal today is to get them to think outside the box. They can use the resources that are found, which can be used anywhere, even in regular life,” Shissler said. “It’s a good class to dip their toe into something, to make them more comfortable to go out and do something on their own."
He said Ivy Creek Park was the perfect location, dubbed the parks and rec "nature park," with the six-acre Clemmons Lake and several multi-use trails, he said it's a "little gem" among the city parks, where he has spotted deer, wild turkeys and coyote in his time at the site.
The group headed into the woods on Saturday morning, trooping down the lakeside trail, stopping for brief lessons from Shissler that would culminate in shelter and fire building.
Though the class can offer next steps for those that find themselves lost, Shissler said he's never been truly lost before. Not as long as he eventually finds his way home.
The course drew a wide variety of participants, including a group with Cru Lynchburg, a campus ministry, who was using the class as its monthly staff social.
Nolvin Cruz, who came with his staff team, said he loves survivalist stuff and was excited to see what Lynchburg Parks and Rec had to offer. Growing up an only child, he said his mom often sheltered him, so in adulthood, he got interested in the outdoors, diving deep into survivalist skills via YouTube.
Survival Saturday was a chance for him to get some real-life application.
"It's one of those activities where I feel like you can never stop learning about it," he said. "Even if you have a basic knowledge, it's so important."
Mother and daughter duo Molly Jones and Peggy May have always been interested in the outdoors, and often hike or camp, but have never done a program like this one.
May said it's natural to be drawn toward learning survival skills. She carries gallons of water in her car, a change of clothes or first aid kits, because "you just never know."
Shissler broke down pre-planning a trip to ten essentials — navigation, hydration, nutrition, layering, sun protection, shelter, first aid, lighting, fire building and necessary tools.
What that means is different for every trip, but he demonstrated the versatility of common objects — like a well-placed garbage bag or a bright orange whistle.
In its upcoming activity guide, parks and rec will offer more courses that allow residents to dig deeper into survival skills and the outdoors, and Shissler said he has an entire camping series planned for the coming year.
"Knowledge is power," he said. "The best tool you have is your brain."
