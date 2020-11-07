Lynchburg parks and rec offers survival crash course for wilderness excursions

You can hear the highway in the distance, and civilization is just visible through the balding fall foliage, but for the day, and for the purpose of this parks and recreation survival class, ten Lynchburg residents are lost in the woods.

For the second year, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation offered a four-hour-long course, "Survival Saturday," in Ivy Creek Park, an oasis of wilderness tucked off of U.S. 221 in Lynchburg.

Led by recreation specialist and naturalist Nathan Shissler, it's the "tip of the iceberg" in outdoor survival. He said the course is more focused on teaching people what they need to learn next, focusing on situational awareness and priorities in wilderness situations.

“My goal today is to get them to think outside the box. They can use the resources that are found, which can be used anywhere, even in regular life,” Shissler said. “It’s a good class to dip their toe into something, to make them more comfortable to go out and do something on their own."

He said Ivy Creek Park was the perfect location, dubbed the parks and rec "nature park," with the six-acre Clemmons Lake and several multi-use trails, he said it's a "little gem" among the city parks, where he has spotted deer, wild turkeys and coyote in his time at the site.