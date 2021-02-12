Lynchburg parks and rec revives Black historical figures through theater

The program was written and directed by local playwright Teresa Harris, who first created mild-mannered history professor Quincy Smith in 2015 with the help of a friend, Linda Keith. Smith, disillusioned with teaching, transformed into his flamboyant, alter-ego Quincy Armstrong to take his night school students through time via talk show segments with various figures.

Harris said she's written and put on several iterations of the show featuring a different roster of guests, hoping to educate young people about Black history, and give personality and voice to both big-name figures and those who are lesser known.

"White history is mainstream," Harris said. "That's not my story to tell. I feel like my story is the story of Black history ... a lot of Black history has not gotten the attention that it should."

This is the first time the performances have been filmed in this way, and Megan Heatwole, community recreation supervisor with Lynchburg parks and rec, said this is the biggest video undertaking the department has ever attempted.