Lynchburg parks and rec revives Black historical figures through theater

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and the Legacy Museum of African American History have partnered to celebrate Black History Month for years, according to Ramona Battle.
But this year, as so much else around them changed, they decided to try something different. Battle, who sits on the board of directors for the Legacy Museum, said they decided to experiment with something more visual, a more intimate look at Black figures who were integral to American history, spanning slavery to the present day.
Instead of the typical presentation and banquet dinner that would usually ring in Black History Month, parks and recreation and the museum partnered with Building Bridges Productions, a Lynchburg nonprofit that provides exposure to the arts, to put on a mock talk show, with four episodes to be streamed across the month of February — premiering at 3 p.m. each Sunday in February on LTV Channel 15, as well as on the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation’s YouTube channel.
Each episode brings a historical Black figure back to life, and sits them alongside fictitious talk show host Quincy Armstrong, played by Lynchburg actor Jemon Haskins.
With guests ranging from poet Langston Hughes and actor Paul Robeson to comedian Moms Mabley and entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker, Battle said they wanted viewers to connect with these individuals, people who took great risks and stood by their convictions, giving a "different flavor" to their stories through sit down, face-to-face conversations that reimagine history.
The program was written and directed by local playwright Teresa Harris, who first created mild-mannered history professor Quincy Smith in 2015 with the help of a friend, Linda Keith. Smith, disillusioned with teaching, transformed into his flamboyant, alter-ego Quincy Armstrong to take his night school students through time via talk show segments with various figures.
Harris said she's written and put on several iterations of the show featuring a different roster of guests, hoping to educate young people about Black history, and give personality and voice to both big-name figures and those who are lesser known.
"White history is mainstream," Harris said. "That's not my story to tell. I feel like my story is the story of Black history ... a lot of Black history has not gotten the attention that it should."
This is the first time the performances have been filmed in this way, and Megan Heatwole, community recreation supervisor with Lynchburg parks and rec, said this is the biggest video undertaking the department has ever attempted.
"We've become videographers," she said, laughing. They filmed the performance on the stage of the Miller Center, and she said the format allowed the talk show to feel even more true to form, dispensed in episodic bites. Dispersed throughout are performances by different musical guests, and she said one advantage to film is that it could potentially reach a wider audience, and people can easily revisit the vignettes.
Harris said the beauty of the project is that there is no limit to the people she can introduce to the audience. Her favorite figure in this iteration of the play is likely Fannie Lou Hamer, an American civil rights activist, played by local actress Stephanie Halloway. Hamer was instrumental in promoting voting rights in the 1960s.
“Fanny Lou Hamer never stayed within her lane," Harris said. “She was outspoken, bold and fearless ... we try to show how people faced adversity, and how they worked around it."
Even as traditional Black History Month celebrations fell to the wayside this year, Battle said this was a great way to continue working to engage and educate the local community about Black history. Something like a pandemic forces your hand, Battle said, and makes you think outside the box.
"She's made them come to life," Battle said of Harris's work. "We wanted to tell their story a little different way."